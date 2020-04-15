Carthage Area Hospital looks at staff reductions

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center isn’t alone in planning furloughs.
Carthage Area Hospital said Wednesday that it’s currently evaluating staff reductions and has informed some employees that they are being placed on unpaid leave. A spokesperson had no further details.
Last week, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg announced 69 employees were on furlough.
Just to the south of us, Oswego Health is furloughing 25 percent of its employees - all of it caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.