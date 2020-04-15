Carthage bank to donate $10,000 to food pantries

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A north country bank is stepping in to help local food banks deal with shortages.
Carthage Savings announced Wednesday morning that it’s donating $10,000 to several local community food banks.
Food banks have seen increased demand from people seeking help because they lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Also, bank officials say, many businesses that regularly donate to food banks – sucha as restaurants and hotels – have shut down.
And grocery stores that often donate unsold inventory have seen many bare shelves because of worried customers.
Bank officials say they plan to donate the money to the VEM and St. James food pantries in Carthage, the Watertown Urban Mission, the Croghan Food Pantry, the Lowville Food Pantry, and St. Mary’s Food Pantry in Clayton.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.