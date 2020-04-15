Chilly, despite the sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another chilly day and that’s pretty much the theme for the rest of the week.
There could be a few stray snow flurries in some areas, but the day should be partly to mostly sunny.
Highs will only be around 40, so much of the day will be spent in the 30s.
There could be a little snow overnight and there’s a very small chance of any precipitation on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of mixed precipitation on Friday. Highs will be around 40.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 40s on Saturday.
Sunday will be in the low 50s. Snow in the morning will change to rain as temperatures rise.
It will be in the mid-40s on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny.
