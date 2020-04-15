Classic Movie Blog - The Asphalt Jungle

If The Asphalt Jungle were made today, it would surely have a different ending. Its crime doesn’t pay message would be the exact opposite and the audience would be elated that the amoral bunch had gotten away with the big heist. Still the film is a great example of American realism of the 1950’s. Even if they thieves didn’t get away with, you are rooting for them all the way, and it’s their stories that drive the plot. Lucid, brutal, lean and with a plot that works as well as a Swiss watch—The Asphalt Jungle remains surprisingly modern and effective.