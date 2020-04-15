COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 158 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County announced Wednesday that 101 people have tested positive for COVID-19, including a county highway department employee.
The diagnosis prompted the department to have its facilities "deep cleaned."
Lewis County confirmed a worker at Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville has tested positive for COVID-19. That brings the total number of cases in that county to 10.
Jefferson County saw no new cases, meaning the number of people with the illness remains at 47.
There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Fort Drum, according to 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Brian Mennes.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he’s issuing an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear a mask or other covering over their nose and mouth while in public. The mandate goes into effect Friday.
Due to the pandemic, Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center is facing millions of dollars in losses. The hospital informed workers that it will furlough some of them beginning at the end of this week.
SMC isn’t alone. Carthage Area Hospital said Wednesday that it’s currently evaluating staff reductions and has informed some employees that they are being placed on unpaid leave.
The coronavirus and shutdown of most businesses is expected to take a big toll on Jefferson County’s sales tax.
North country colleges and students are getting millions of dollars as part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief efforts.
Jefferson Community College classes will be staying online. The school has decided to move the summer session to the virtual classroom.
Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss grading students during the statewide shutdown of the educational system.
Carthage Savings announced Wednesday morning that it’s donating $10,000 to several local community food banks.
Two anonymous donations at a downtown Watertown restaurant are buying first responders lunch.
