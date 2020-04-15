Cuomo ordering all New Yorkers to wear masks in public

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he's issuing an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear a mask or other covering over their nose and mouth while in public.
“If you are going to be in a situation, in public, where you come into contact with other people in a situation that is not socially distanced, you must have a mask or a cloth covering nose and mouth,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing.
Social distancing requires people to stay 6 feet away from each other to avoid spreading COVID-19.
The governor said people will have 3 days to comply so they have time to get masks or coverings.
Although there will be no penalty for violating the rule, Cuomo said he hopes people will comply.
"You're not going to go to jail for not wearing a mask," he said. "People will enforce it - 'Where's your mask, buddy?' - in a nice, New York kind of way."
Meanwhile, the governor said 752 people in New York died Tuesday from the coronavirus, which is down from 778 on Monday.
He said hospitalizations are down as are intubations. Cuomo said the intubation numbers are encouraging since 80 percent of people on ventilators never come off them.
