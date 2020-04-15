HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dean L. Fishbeck, age 83 of Heuvelton passed away on Wednesday morning (April 15, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family. There will be a service held at a later date to be announced. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Surviving is a son Timothy (Kathy) Fishbeck of Pomaria, SC; two daughters Joann (Timothy) Wren of Buffalo and Vicki Fishbeck of Heuvelton; grandchildren Searra, Dillon, Angel, Sarah & Bobby; great-grandchildren Cynthia, Sophia and Izabella; and special friend Norma Mashaw.
He was predeceased by his wife Ruth and his siblings Howard, Ellis & Larry Fishbeck, Mildred Mayhew, Ella Brackey & Betty Smithers.
Dean was born on October 8, 1936 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Ralph & Ruth (Washburn) Fishbeck. He graduated from Heuvelton Central and later married Ruth Basford on January 30, 1965 at the DePeyster United Methodist Church. She predeceased him on August 22, 2015.
During his career he owned and operated a farm in Heuvelton until 1973, then he began working for Robinson’s and LeBerge & Curtis John Deere retailers. He retired in 2001. Dean enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice or the DePeyster United Methodist Church. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
