$1,000 in donations buy lunch for ambulance, victim assistance workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two anonymous donations at a downtown Watertown restaurant are buying first responders lunch.
Vito's Gourmet received the donations totaling $1,000 from people who wanted to give back to the community.
On Wednesday, owner Todd Tarzia delivered gift certificates to Guilfoyle Ambulance and the Victims Assistance Center for each of its employees.
“One of the donors in particular specifically designated first responders as who they wanted the lunch to go to and we thought, well, geez, first responders don’t all sit around a lunch table, especially in the world with the virus right now so what can we do to get lunch to them on their schedule. So we decided to make up gift certificates for amounts that’s enough for everyone to have lunch,” said Tarzia.
"To get a gift like this is just so thoughtful and our people are going to be very thankful for this," said
Bruce Wright, CEO, Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The restaurant is now offering the gift certificates it made up specially for first responders for anyone to buy and give to show their appreciation.
