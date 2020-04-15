Frances M. Pete, 90, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Frances M. Pete, 90, of Elm Ridge Rd., passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.
Born on March 3, 1930 in Sterlingville, NY, she was a daughter of George and Lila Hayes Christman. She attended Black River and Carthage Schools and obtained her GED in October 1990.
Frances married James W. Pete on September 8, 1946 at the Theresa Methodist Church with Rev. Kenneth Jones, officiating. Mr. Pete passed away in 1997.
The couple resided in Smithville and Theresa before moving to Evans Mills in the 1960’s, where they owned and operated their farm on the Elm Ridge Rd., retiring in the 1980’s. Frances also worked as a Paper Maker for Crown Zellerbach, Carthage, NY.
She enjoyed crafts, cake decorating, and bowled in several leagues over the years and belonged to the Senior Citizens League.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Crump, Evans Mills, NY; a son, Jospeh Pete, Boca Raton, FL; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Pete, Canton, NY; a sister-in-law, Sally Christman, Carthage, NY; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Her parents, her husband, a grandson, Jacob Pete, (who James W., Sr. and Frances Pete raised), three brothers, George, Gerald and Stanley Christman, four sisters, Marion Crump, Melba Gleason, Lila Passage and Wanetta Lautenslager, all died previously.
Burial will be in the family plot, Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. A Celebration of Life and Services will be announced at a later date and time.
Donations may be made to a scholarship fund, In Memory of Jacob W. Pete, c/o Indian River Central School, 32925 Rt. 11, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.