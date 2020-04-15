General Mennes offers updates about Fort Drum soldiers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Fort Drum. That’s the latest update from 10th Mountain Division Commander Major General Brian Mennes.
He appeared on 7 News This Evening on Wednesday.
Mennes also reports that members of the 5-10th Human Resources Company have deployed to New Jersey to help in the fight against novel coronavirus.
Part of their task, the general says, is to process people heading into and leaving their area of operation.
"They understood they needed to go. Families understood they need to go. Just like other Americans volunteering, they were excited to be down there. We're happy they're contributing to the mission," said Mennes.
