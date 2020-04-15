JCC summer classes will be taught online

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College classes will be staying online. The school has decided to move the summer session to the virtual classroom.
Summer classes at JCC start June 1, but it's not expected many students will be on the Watertown campus.
The college is moving the summer session online.
"We didn't want to wait. We want students to be able to make their decisions now. There's a lot of students who are trying to decide what they want to do for summer," said James Ambrose, JCC dean for enrollment.
Student Carson Young says he's not having second thoughts about enrolling for the summer.
"My education route, I want to keep exactly the same. And, if I can, I definitely intend on doing so," he said.
Some courses will be set in a virtual classroom. It's called Blackboard Collaborate and students access it through JCC's online platform.
"We are allowed to then see our students face-to-face. They see me in real time. I can show them my presentations. I can go into a white board," said Irene Wilder, assistant professor of business.
JCC's classes will be moved online for the summer. But, that doesn't mean in-person classes won't resume in the fall. And, if they do, Wilder says she has a plan for using online tools even when standing in front of students.
"I'm going to bring my laptop into classes with me and keep Collaborate open. That way, if you have students that are a little more shy, they're a little hesitant to raise their hand, they can raise their hand in the Collaborate and it's going to pop up while I'm in class," she said.
Ambrose says there are still some things to figure out before summer.
"We have some classes that do require hands-on," he said.
More information about JCC’s summer session can be found on its website.
