Jefferson County saw its best first quarter sales tax numbers in years...then COVID-19 happened

By Jeff Cole | April 15, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 3:33 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County sales tax numbers are out for the first quarter of the year.

The figures show 2020 was off to a great start, raking in nearly $8.6 million. That's up 11 percent over last year, and the best first quarter in the last 8 years.

County Finance Chair Mike Montigelli believes in the second quarter the county will see numbers drop off significantly.

"If the world didn't get turned upside down with COVID-19, we were on a good course. But the sales tax isn't being generated now and the challenges we are going to have fiscally are immense," he said.

Typically, Jefferson County brings in between $35 million and $37 million in sales tax each year.

