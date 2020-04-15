Jefferson County saw its best first quarter sales tax numbers in years...then COVID-19 happened

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County sales tax numbers are out for the first quarter of the year.
The figures show 2020 was off to a great start, raking in nearly $8.6 million. That's up 11 percent over last year, and the best first quarter in the last 8 years.
County Finance Chair Mike Montigelli believes in the second quarter the county will see numbers drop off significantly.
"If the world didn't get turned upside down with COVID-19, we were on a good course. But the sales tax isn't being generated now and the challenges we are going to have fiscally are immense," he said.
Typically, Jefferson County brings in between $35 million and $37 million in sales tax each year.
