John D. Schorge, 92, of Hannawa Falls

John enjoyed a long career in music education teaching instrumental music for nine years in the New York state public schools before joining the faculty at the Crane School of Music in 1960. At Crane he was involved in off-campus supervision, teaching trumpet majors and music education courses. He also was assistant conductor of the Wind Ensemble and conductor of the Collegiate Band for many years. John was a founding member of the Potsdam Brass Quintet and for years toured with this group in many public schools throughout the East Coast. He also served as Chair of Instrumental Performance at Crane.