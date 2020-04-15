John D. Schorge, 92, of Hannawa Falls

HANNAWA FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - John D. Schorge, 92, passed away April 14, 2020 at United Helpers (Maplewood campus) in Canton, NY.
John was born on Dec. 3, 1927, in Utica, NY, the son of William and Alice (Doolittle) Schorge and grew up in the Utica area.
He graduated from New Hartford High School in 1945 and after two years in the US Navy received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree from Ithaca College, majoring in music education. He also pursued a doctorate of musical arts from Eastman School of Music. He was an outstanding trumpet soloist throughout the years!
John enjoyed a long career in music education teaching instrumental music for nine years in the New York state public schools before joining the faculty at the Crane School of Music in 1960. At Crane he was involved in off-campus supervision, teaching trumpet majors and music education courses. He also was assistant conductor of the Wind Ensemble and conductor of the Collegiate Band for many years. John was a founding member of the Potsdam Brass Quintet and for years toured with this group in many public schools throughout the East Coast. He also served as Chair of Instrumental Performance at Crane.
At Ithaca College he met Ann Parsons, also a music education student. They were married in Cazenovia, NY on September 10, 1950. They were blessed with two girls, Diane and Lori, who also became music educators and performers. Ann and John enjoyed a long, loving 69 years together.
After retirement in 1985, John and Ann continued their musical careers playing in the Tampa Bay Pops and Imperial Symphony in Lakeland, Florida and free-lancing in the Tampa area. They lived in Florida seven months a year and returned to their Hannawa Falls camp each summer. Life was very good!
In 2016 John suffered a debilitating stroke. Fortunately he was able to come home until May, 2019 when he moved to Maplewood.
John is survived by his wife Ann; his children Diane (David) Mathie, Hannawa Falls, NY; Lori (Michael) Cyr, Spencerport, NY; three grandsons, Stephen (Jen) Mathie and his children Flynn and Logan, Boise, ID; Billy (Sara) Cyr and his daughter Violette, Driggs, ID; and Scott (Vanessa) Cyr, Rochester, NY. He is also survived by two sisters, Elizabeth (Al) Caruso, Saratoga Springs, NY, and Judith (John) O'Reilly, Pacific Palisades, CA; and by many nieces and nephews and their children.
There will be a Celebration of John's life at some future date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Potsdam or the Schorge Scholarship at the Crane School of Music.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be shared a www.donaldsonseymour.com
