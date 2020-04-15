Mel’s Sports History: General Brown’s 2003 title

Mel's Sports History: General Brown's 2003 title
April 15, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:56 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steve Fisher spent 45 years as coach of the General Brown football team, amassing 268 victories in his coaching career.

He also won a few sectional titles along the way. Mel's Sports History lesson takes us back in time to 2003, when he captured his first Section 3 crown.

The Lions team that year was a talented one led by one of Mel’s all-time favorite high school quarterbacks, Derek Lane.

The opponent that November day in 2003: Weedsport.

Watch the video for Mel’s look back.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.