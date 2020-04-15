In midst of pandemic, Boy Scouts find a way to keep going

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If Boy Scouts got a badge for virtual learning, they'd be earning it now.
The motto for the Boy Scouts of America is to "be prepared." While scouts can't control the circumstances of the shutdown, they can adapt to them.
"Scouting finds a way and we're doing just that, our kids are active, they're earning advancement, they're having fun," said Scott Armstrong, incoming chairman for the BSA National Communications Committee.
Scouting has gone digital. Merit badges are earned through online classes like one on photography.
The traditions of knot-tying, camping and hiking aren't lost either.
Cub Pack 26 on Fort Drum does virtual campfires and first aid classes.
"They sat out in the backyard with sticks and tied knots and went through the first aid training to progress through the ranks," said JB Webb, Cub Pack 26 committee member.
Pack 26 has also been posting lessons to its Facebook page where anyone can view them.
Scouts can even log time spent hiking or doing community service.
"It's a time for scouting to shine. Of course we can't wait to go back to the woods and go camping, but in the meantime, there's plenty of activity, plenty of advancement for kids to work on," said Armstrong.
There are also lessons and things to do on the Boy Scouts of America page at scouting.org/scoutingathome, or you can join a pack at beascout.org.
