No new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, meaning the number of people with the illness remains at 47.
Three people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
The number of negative tests has increased by 15 to a total of 1,033.
The county has to date tested 1,080 people for the coronavirus.
The number of mandatory quarantine cases continues to drop from a high last Thursday of 129 to 65 on Wednesday.
Precautionary quarantines have risen from 51 to 62.
There are 13 people in mandatory isolation.
