North country colleges, students getting millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - North country colleges and students are getting millions of dollars as part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief efforts.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced more than $26 million in funding is going to colleges and universities in New York's 21st Congressional District, which she represents.
More than half the money will go to students in the form of financial aid grants," she said.
In Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, the following schools are receiving funds:
- Clarkson University: $2,590,707
- Jefferson Community College: $2,361,051
- Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Program of Practical Nursing: $105,234
- SUNY Potsdam: $4,389,510
- SUNY Canton: $2,510,929
- St. Lawrence University: $1,808,349
“This emergency funding will directly benefit our students who are looking forward to continuing their education throughout this pandemic while we work to combat and ultimately beat COVID-19. I will work to deliver additional funds for our local colleges in the weeks to come," said Stefanik (R. - 21st District) in a news release.
The money comes from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES Act.
The CARES Act provided more than $12.5 billion to be directly allocated to institutions of higher education based on their total student enrollment and their enrollment of low-income students receiving Pell grants.
Of the total amount allocated to each institution, at least 50 percent must be used to provide emergency financial aid grants to student to help them cover expenses related to the closures of campuses due to COVID-19.
The Department of Education has disbursed the portion of the funding to be allocated as emergency aid to students and will be disbursing the remaining funds in the coming weeks.
