Pat Adomaitis, age 69, of Massena

MASSENA , N.Y. (WWNY) - Pat Adomaitis, age 69, passed away in her home surrounded by family on the morning of April 13, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born on August 1, 1950, in Malone, New York, to the late Dorothy Jean Aubrey and Bernard Arthur Stone and grew up on Stone Road in Westville. Pat graduated from Salmon River Central School in 1968. She played clarinet in marching band and later studied accounting at Fisher College. She is predeceased by husbands David Lauber of Malone, NY, and Ernest “Butch” Adomaitis of Hardwick, MA. Pat lived in central Massachusetts for forty-five years before moving back to the “North Country” in 2015.
Pat was passionate about interior design and worked for many years as the showroom manager at Central New England Distributing in Northboro, MA. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, antiquing, and being out on the water. She kept an immaculate house and was a fabulous cook. She loved gathering for any family occasion. Pat was quick-witted and had a knack for telling it like it is – she truly loved a good political argument. She could recite the entire script of her favorite movie, Gone with the Wind.
Pat is survived by her daughters, “The Three D’s”, Dana L. Hardy of Orange, MA, Darcy L. Heald of Barre, MA, and Danielle J. Adomaitis of New Orleans, LA; son-in-law Patryk Heald; daughter-in-law K.D. Echols; best friend and chosen sister Randi Mason Stone Goodwin of Altona, NY, with whom she shared a lifetime of memories; brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Lisa Stone, brother and sister-in-law John and LeeAnn Stone, sister and brother-in-law Diane and Sam Kieffer, sister-in-law Linda Stone; grandchildren Dyllon Heald, Alyssa Hardy, Kyle Hardy; great-granddaughter Lyllah Heald, and step-mother Dolores Stone. She is predeceased by her brother Richard Stone and stepfather Pedro Perez. She had many other in-laws, stepbrothers, stepsisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and neighbors that she loved dearly.
Pat’s wishes were to be cremated and buried alongside her late husband, Butch Adomaitis, at Riverside Cemetery - Barre, MA. Due to COVID-19, a graveside service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Northern Lights Home Health Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
