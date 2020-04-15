Pat Adomaitis, age 69, of Massena

Pat was passionate about interior design and worked for many years as the showroom manager at Central New England Distributing in Northboro, MA. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, antiquing, and being out on the water. She kept an immaculate house and was a fabulous cook. She loved gathering for any family occasion. Pat was quick-witted and had a knack for telling it like it is – she truly loved a good political argument. She could recite the entire script of her favorite movie, Gone with the Wind.