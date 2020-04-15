SLC highway department closed by COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s highway department is largely closed this week because of COVID-19.
Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers told 7 News reporter Keith Benman Wednesday that highway department facilities in Canton, Russell, Pyrites and Potsdam were being “deep cleaned;" a contractor is doing the work in Canton, while department employees clean the other locations, vehicles and other equipment.
St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman Joe Lightfoot confirmed for 7 News that one employee of the department has tested positive.
Chambers also said the highway department is still available for emergencies.
