SLC highway department closed by COVID-19
COVID-19 Cases (Source: MGN Online)
April 15, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 1:14 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s highway department is largely closed this week because of COVID-19.

Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers told 7 News reporter Keith Benman Wednesday that highway department facilities in Canton, Russell, Pyrites and Potsdam were being “deep cleaned;" a contractor is doing the work in Canton, while department employees clean the other locations, vehicles and other equipment.

St. Lawrence County Legislature Chairman Joe Lightfoot confirmed for 7 News that one employee of the department has tested positive.

Chambers also said the highway department is still available for emergencies.

