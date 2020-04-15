Watertown school superintendent discusses grading students during shutdown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown City School District Superintendent Patti LaBarr appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to discuss grading students during the statewide shutdown of the educational system.
Last week, the district announced how it will grade students for the last two marking periods of the year.
Schools will be closed through the third marking period, which ends April 27.
LaBarr said no one knows whether school will reopen at all during the fourth marking period, so the same rules apply to both periods.
In the lower grades – kindergarten through fourth grade, students will receive a grade based on effort.
In grades five through 12, students will receive pass/fail grades.
Watch LaBarr’s interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
