Camaraderie to go: popular spaghetti dinner goes takeout

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Spaghetti with sauce and meatballs, something green, a dinner roll, and desert: dinner served steaming hot.
“Bagged to go,” says Ken Catlin, who’s hospitality administrator for the Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles in Alexandria Bay.
That’s what’s different about the church’s free, weekly spaghetti dinner. It’s all takeout.
For about an hour and half around dinnertime every Wednesday, people drive up in their cars, get their food, and leave.
Michael Mattison is one of them. He says he wishes he could enjoy a meal with all of his friends.
“I miss the camaraderie,” he said. “I miss seeing everybody, but these guys are awesome. They are still pumping out the food for everybody who wants it. Just goes to show small-town attitude, take care of each other.”
And church leaders understand how important it is to take care of the people here. They say demand for these meals has increased.
”The word gets out and more people are coming each week, so it's been really wonderful," Catlin said.
“One of the things we like to say is that we are a church that's in the heart of the Thousand Islands for the heart of the Thousand Islands,” Pastor Jeff McIlrath said, “so we want to try and meet needs and this is a need and we are blessed to be able to meet it.”
And for as long as it takes, the church will continue to make hundreds of meals for the community, as long as people keep pulling up.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.