Church shows appreciation for essential workers with lunch & message

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's New Life Christian Church wants essential workers in the north country to know they are appreciated.
Church staff packed up cars with lunches Thursday and delivered them to the Hannaford and Price Chopper grocery stores as well as Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Senior Pastor Kirk Gilchrist says the church plans to order the lunches from a different restaurant each week to help support local businesses.
Each lunch had a special message letting workers know they are being prayed for.
"We care. We are doing everything that we can to continue to reach out. Even though our door might be closed on Sunday, we are not closed. We are still moving forward," said Gilchrist.
New Life will be delivering lunches to a different group of workers each week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.