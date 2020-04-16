Confirmed Lewis County coronavirus cases unchanged since Wednesday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are no new COVID-19 cases to report in Lewis County since Wednesday.
The county’s 10th confirmed case – a Kraft Heinz plant employee – was announced Wednesday morning.
As of Thursday morning, the tally remained at 10.
Seven of those with positive test results have recovered. The remaining three are in isolation.
Of the 220 people tested, 196 had negative results. Results are pending for 14 more.
Sixty-three people are under precautionary quarantine.
