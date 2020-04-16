Cool temperatures, a few flurries & lots of sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another day of mostly sunshine, but it’s also going to be chillier than it’s been.
Thursday started out mostly in the 20s, with a couple places in the low 30s. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 30s.
There could be a few flurries, but skies should be clear for most of the day.
Friday will be on the cool side, too. It will be partly sunny with highs around 40.
It will be in the upper 40s on Saturday under sunny skies.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 50.
It will be mostly sunny and around 48 on Monday.
It will be partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of mixed precipitation on Tuesday.
Highs will be in the mid-40 on Tuesday and the upper 40s on Wednesday.
