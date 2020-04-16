COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 162 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported 3 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 104.
Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total the number of people with the illness to 48.
There were no new cases in Lewis County Thursday.
During his daily briefing Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 606 people were added to the state’s death toll on Wednesday, which is much lower than the 752 who died on Tuesday and the 778 who died on Monday.
Cuomo also announced schools and non-essential businesses will remain shut down at least until May 15.
Cuomo’s statewide mask mandate goes into effect Friday. As a result, local people are busy making face masks.
St. Lawrence County’s sheriff said his deputies have had to enforce statewide social distancing rules by telling people to stop playing football, partying at a home, and even gathering at a funeral home.
Speaking of the state’s social-distancing orders, there’s confusion along the water as some boat launches are open while others are not.
Two local banks say hundreds of business owners have applied for emergency loans through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Jefferson County businesses with under 20 full-time employees can borrow up to $10,000, of which 25 percent will be convertible to a grant.
President Donald Trump has tapped north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to serve on task force that will focus on restarting the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.
You can add Lewis County General Hospital to the list of hospitals having to reduce staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on finances. Gerald Cayer, CEO of Lewis County Health System, announced Thursday that 14 percent of workers will be placed on an unpaid “leave of absence” beginning next week.
During times of high unemployment and isolation, depression and drug abuse may become a problem. However, there is help available.
Watertown’s New Life Christian Church wants essential workers in the north country to know they are appreciated. Church staff packed up cars with lunches Thursday and delivered them to the Hannaford and Price Chopper grocery stores as well as Guilfoyle Ambulance.
Girl Scout troops can’t sell Thin Mints or Do-Si-Dos door to door or at booths because of COVID-19. That’s why north country businesses are helping local Girl Scouts sell boxes of cookies.
