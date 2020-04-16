Deputies break up football games, house parties & Amish gatherings

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stay apart, or the sheriff could show up at your doorstep or business.
That's the word from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.
Deputies have already done that about 50 times.
Half the time it was unfounded, but during the other half of the calls, deputies have had to warn people about following social distancing rules.
People have had to be told to stop playing football, partying at a home, and gathering at a funeral home.
Amish gatherings have also been visited.
“We haven’t had any recurrences of violations. Anybody we’ve ever went out and talked to, any business, we’ve only had to talk to that person or business once,” said Bigwarfe. “The governor has tasked myself, the sheriff, the county administrator and the county attorney with social-distancing directives, so our three entities are working together.”
So far no one has been cited or fined.
Bigwarfe said deputies will not break up church services but will try to educate people to the dangers of gathering for them.
