Dorene Anne Decker, 66, of Chippewa Bay

CHIPPEWA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorene Anne Decker, 66, of Co. Rt. 6, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY.
Born February 13, 1954 in Watertown, NY. She was the middle child and daughter of Alfred W. “Stub” Decker, Sr., and Julia I. Miles Decker. Dorene was educated at Indian River Central Schools.
Dorene lived her life caring for other people as a certified nursing assistant (CNA), working at Mercy Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center, both in Watertown, NY, and River Hosptial, Alexandria Bay, NY. Dorene also provided private duty care to a number of Jefferson County residents.
Dorene was known for her infectious laugh, and family and friends always knew when she arrived because you could always hear her call out “you-hoo” before entering. Dorene enjoyed crocheting, and cruising in her red PT Cruiser. She had a great love of animals in her pet dog, Zarit, and her cats, Zebidia, Zaenda and Littlebit. To Dorene these were her children. Dorene loved to spend social time with family and friends.
Survivors include a sister, Ilah Neddo, Watertown, NY; three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Alfred W., Jr. and Rhada Decker, Theresa, NY, David and Jean Decker, Theresa, NY, Pastor Daniel and Christina Decker, Albertville, Alabama; a sister-in-law, Margie Decker, Watertown, NY; thirteen nieces and nephews, Andy and Amber Neddo, Amber and Blaine Graham, Lori and Scott Kelsey, Lisa and Steve Brennon, Michael Steria, Morgan and Bryce Hicks, Kelly and Stephen Bucedi, Nicole Ramos, Robert and Jenna Decker, Chantel Decker, BryLee Decker, Bence Decker, and Candan Decker.
Dorene was predeceased by her parents, Alfred W. Decker, Sr., and Julia I. Miles Decker and a nephew, Michael Ramos.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY and burial will be in the family plot, Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY. Services will be at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Theresa Food Pantry, c/o Kenneth McCormick, 30611 Moon Lake Rd., Theresa, NY 13691.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
