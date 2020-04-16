Dorene Anne Decker, 66, of Chippewa Bay

Dorene was known for her infectious laugh, and family and friends always knew when she arrived because you could always hear her call out “you-hoo” before entering. Dorene enjoyed crocheting, and cruising in her red PT Cruiser. She had a great love of animals in her pet dog, Zarit, and her cats, Zebidia, Zaenda and Littlebit. To Dorene these were her children. Dorene loved to spend social time with family and friends.