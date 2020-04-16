Duncanville is Coming Back for a Second Season

In the series, DUNCAN (Poehler) can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls…but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He’s not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he’s never anything less than amazing. Poehler also voices Duncan’s mother, ANNIE, and Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell voices Duncan’s father, JACK. The series also features the voices of Emmy Award nominee Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester and Zach Cherry, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski.