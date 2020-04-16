Elmer J. Deshane, 72, of Norfolk

NORFOLK , N.Y. (WWNY) - Elmer J. Deshane, 72, of 9326 State Highway 56, passed away Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Elmer was born March 15, 1948 in Bombay, the son of the late Herbert and Lula m. (Anderson) Deshane and attended schools in Bombay.
Elmer was a self-employed logger throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing and was always there to help people when needed.
He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Debra; his daughters, Nancy and Jenn; and many grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Myrtle Smith and her companion, Doug LaFlesh of Brasher Iron Works; Stella and Robert LaBrake of Massachusetts; Denise Fullerton of Connecticut; and David Deshane of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Odena Deshane and Avalin Nason; his brothers, Lawrence, Ralph, Angus “Eddie”, Herbie, Arthur “Archie”, and Howard Deshane.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends and family are encouraged to share memories online at www.donaldsonfh.com
