Free milk, sour cream, cottage cheese to be handed out in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Free milk, sour cream and cottage cheese will be handed out to people in need next week.
It will take place at Community Action Planning Council of Jefferson County at 518 Davidson Street in Watertown next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.
For health and safety reasons, there will be a drive-through distribution process. People are asked to stay in their cars until they're prompted to receive their dairy items.
The milk and food are coming from 2 dairy farmer organizations, which joined forces to get truckloads of milk to those in need. They are the American Dairy Association North East, representing over 10,000 dairy farmers, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S.
They have teamed up with Dean Foods processing plants across the Northeast to help deliver milk and dairy foods to Watertown.
The groups say rising unemployment and school closures are putting added stress on America’s food pantries. As a result, food banks across the nation are being hit hard by complications of the coronavirus.
”Fortunately, dairy farmers have not experienced a disruption in milk production, and there is no shortage of milk,” said Rick Naczi, CEO, American Dairy Association North East, in a news release. “Milk is an essential item for nutritional wellbeing and meal preparation, especially for households with children. We’re doing everything we can to make sure families have access to milk.”
“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, Senior Director Marketing, Council Affairs and Industry Relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.
