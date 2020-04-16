George N. Bourquin, 93, of Cape Vincent

He was born February 22, 1927, in Cape Vincent, NY, son of Christopher and Florence Pope Bourquin. He attended school in Three Mile Bay and went on to run the family dairy farm Chaumont until his retirement in 1995. He owned and operated Bourquin Farm Equipment from 1978 until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the Three Mile Bay Volunteer Fire Department for 70 years and was also a member of the Masons, Chaumont lodge 172.