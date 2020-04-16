Janice S. Kirk, age 89 of Hammond

Janice was born on April 29, 1930 in Hammond NY, a daughter of Everett “Bumpy” & Belle (Robinson) Burn. She attended Hammond Rural School for her education. She farmed throughout the years and operated riding stables in the area including Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay. She also worked at the Post office and store in Chippewa Bay as a clerk, and at United Helpers, Bonnie Castle Mini Golf and Big “M” Bakery during the years.