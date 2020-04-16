HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janice S. Kirk, age 89 of Hammond, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown. Graveside services will be held privately for her family. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Hammond.
Surviving are sons Dale Milsap of Hammond, Paul Milsap (Regan Brown) of Hammond; daughters Dianna (Kim) Shaver of Hammond and Joan Duncan of Hudson, NC; step-children Pete Shaver Marshfield, MO, Robert Kirk of Georgia, Rebecca Shaver of Hammond, Sally (Phil) Nuffer of Clayton, Carol Spoor of Cold Brook, NY, Christine (Joseph) Bissonnette of New Sharon, ME and Colleen Richer of Farmington, ME; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and numerous step-grand & great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by three husbands Clarence Milsap, Richard Shaver, Arnold Kirk and a brother Donald Burns.
Janice was born on April 29, 1930 in Hammond NY, a daughter of Everett “Bumpy” & Belle (Robinson) Burn. She attended Hammond Rural School for her education. She farmed throughout the years and operated riding stables in the area including Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay. She also worked at the Post office and store in Chippewa Bay as a clerk, and at United Helpers, Bonnie Castle Mini Golf and Big “M” Bakery during the years.
She enjoyed riding horses, haying, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
