Lewis County General Hospital to reduce 14 percent of workforce

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can add Lewis County General Hospital to the list of hospitals having to reduce staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic's effect on finances.
Gerald Cayer, CEO of Lewis County Health System, announced Thursday that 14 percent of workers will be placed on an unpaid “leave of absence” beginning next week.
Employees will be asked to volunteer for the leave of absence. Cayer said if no one comes forward, workers will be furloughed based on seniority.
He said affected workers are expected to be on leave for 8 weeks, but that timeline will be evaluated every 2 weeks.
The staff reductions will not affect the following areas in the health system:
- the nursing home
- home health
- hospice
- environmental services
- dietary department
Cayer said the hospital lost $1.9 million in March and April is expected to be just as bad financially.
The COVID-19 outbreak prompted the hospital to postpone elective elective surgeries, which has caused a drop in the number of patients.
By reducing staff and making scheduling changes for remaining workers, Cayer said the hospital expects to save $500,000 a month.
Lewis County General Hospital is the latest hospital to reduce staff.
Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center informed workers that it will furlough 10 percent of them beginning at the end of this week.
Carthage Area Hospital said it’s currently evaluating staff reductions and has informed some employees that they are being placed on unpaid leave.
Last week, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg announced 69 employees were on furlough.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.