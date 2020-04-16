Local businesses help Girl Scouts sell cookies during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country businesses are helping local Girl Scouts sell boxes of cookies.
Girl Scout troops can’t sell Thin Mints or Do-Si-Dos door to door or at booths because of COVID-19.
So places like Cam's Pizzeria and Downtown Julie Brown Marketplace are setting up shop for them instead.
Business owners say the cookies have been selling well.
"It is easy enough for us to do. It's a way to help out. If there's any other Girl Scout troops that have cookies that they need to move, we can do it," said Matt Strader, owner, Cam's Pizzeria.
Funds for the cookies help Girl Scouts afford to go to camp, earn badges, and pay for supplies for meetings.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.