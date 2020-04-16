Loretta C. Oakes, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Loretta C. Oakes, 61, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Massena Hospital. Due to the current restrictions, no public services will be held. Following her wishes, arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and she requested that donations in her honor be made to A Little Bit of Heaven, Equine Rehabilitation Center (www.alittlebitofheaveninc.org) or the Pet Food Pantry, 93 Owasco St., Auburn NY 13201.