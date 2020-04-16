Mel’s Sports History: ‘Barefoot’ Bob McCreadie

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There has been no one with a more dedicated fan base in local sports history than dirt track driver Barefoot Bob McCreadie.
The nickname actually comes from his childhood when he would walk around barefoot, and later enhanced on May 10, 1975 when he took his boots off so his feet could work the pedals of his car.
Mel's history lesson takes us back to an interview Mel did with McCreadie, talking about his career and the biggest win of his big block racing life.
You can watch that historical interview in the video.
