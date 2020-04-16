Milton E. Stroup, 66, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Milton E. Stroup, 66, died Monday, April 13th, at his residence, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County, after a brief illness.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Milton was born September 20th, 1953, in Harvard, Illinois, the son of Milton D. and Florence Fair Stroup. He graduated from Harvard High School, and then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served at various places in the world until his retirement.
On November 25th, 1972, he married the former Marlene Stevens in Harvard.
He worked for a short time at the Wood Farm, the T.I. Bridge Authority, and the Antique Boat Museum as a woodworker. With his love of woodworking he did projects at the Jefferson County Historical Society, Watertown Urban Mission, and Stone Mills Museum.
Milton enjoyed gardening, woodworking (he made an alter for a church), and most importantly he loved visiting with everyone.
Surviving besides his wife, Marlene, are two daughters, Jennifer Dennie of Clayton, and Carolyn (Ben) Miller of Laurence, N.Y.; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
