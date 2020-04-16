4 new coronavirus cases reported in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are 4 new cases of COVID-19 in St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties.
The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department reported 3 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday. That brings the total number of confirmed positive cases in the county to 104.
Three people are hospitalized due to the illness and 52 people have recovered.
To date, 1,094 people in the county have been tested for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County reported 1 new case of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total the number of people with the illness to 48.
The county said 34 people have recovered and 2 people remain hospitalized because of the coronavirus.
The number of negative tests has increased by 30 to a total of 1,063.
The county has to date tested 1,111 people for the coronavirus.
There are 74 people in mandatory quarantine.
Precautionary quarantines have dropped by 45 to a total of 17.
There are 12 people in mandatory isolation in the county.
There were no new cases in Lewis County Thursday.
