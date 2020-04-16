New York’s Pause order extended into mid-May

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pausing New York for at least another two weeks because of the continuing coronavirus outbreak.
At his briefing Thursday, he extended his New York State on Pause order until at least May 15. That means schools are still shut down and only essential employees can leave their homes to go to work.
After that, he said, “we will see depending on what the data shows."
He says it hinges on what the state’s infection rate is, noting that one month “is a long time.”
His previous order would have ended the pause on April 30.
The governor also set the deadline by which all New Yorkers must wear a face covering in public places where people cannot maintain six feet between them. It goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Friday.
He noted that many people are unhappy with the order, which he announced Wednesday.
“As relatively simple, and possibly annoying, as it seems, wearing a mask is one of the best things we can do,” he said.
“I do not consider it a major burden,” he said, “and it really is a simple measure that can save lives.”
On Thursday he specifically pointed out that people need to wear masks while taking public or private for-hire transportation.
In the meantime, 606 people were added to the state’s death toll on Wednesday, which is much lower than the 752 who died on Tuesday and the 778 who died on Monday.
“That is still continuing at a really tragic, tragic rate,” Cuomo said.
Of the 606, 577 died in hospitals and 29 died in nursing homes.
The relatively good news, he said, the hospitalization rates, total hospitalizations, intensive care admissions, and intubations -- the number of people put on ventilators -- are all down.
