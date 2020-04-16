Orchestra explains decision to cancel July concerts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Last week, when the Orchestra of Northern New York cancelled the popular summer pops concerts in Watertown and Potsdam, some people wondered why the decision was made so early.
Tim Savage, president of the orchestra's board of directors, appeared on 7 News at Noon Thursday to talk about what went into the decision. Watch his interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Savage said some musicians expressed concerns about being in close proximity to others during performances.
There were also worries that bringing so many people together might contribute to a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
The annual 4th of July concert in Watertown's Thompson Park draws thousands of people. This year's concert had been scheduled to take place on July 2.
Meanwhile, the orchestra had also planned to perform July 3 in in SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.
Savage said concert-goers with summer pops concert tickets in Potsdam are being notified by mail of their three options: receiving a refund; receiving a credit toward future concerts, or donating the value of the ticket(s) to ONNY.
For more information, call 315-212-3440 or send an email to onnybusiness@gmail.com.
