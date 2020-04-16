President names Stefanik to task force to reopen economy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - President Donald Trump has tapped north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to serve on task force that will focus on restarting the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.
“I am honored to be named to the bipartisan Task Force on Reopening the Economy by President Trump,” said Congresswoman Stefanik in a news release. “Over the past month, I have been speaking directly with North Country hospitals, health departments, local elected officials, small businesses, farms, and hardworking families in my district about their specific concerns and ideas throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
"Prioritizing the needs of Upstate New York and rural communities as a whole will be critical to protecting public health and restarting the American economy, getting people back to work, and easing the burden on so many families across my district and the entire country.
"Additionally, my district borders Canada, our closest trading partner. We must recognize the importance of our cross-border operations and need to prioritize Northern Border issues as part of this public health and economic recovery plan. I’m looking forward to working with my bipartisan colleagues and the Trump administration as we beat COVID-19, protect the public’s health, and rebuild our economy.”
