Rabid fox attacked 2 people in Ellisburg

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A fox, which attacked 2 people, has tested positive for rabies.
Jefferson County Public Health officials say the animal was found on Route 3 in the town of Ellisburg
Officials say the fox attacked 2 people and was destroyed.
The people are undergoing rabies post-exposure treatment.
Rabies is a fatal disease that attacks the brain and spinal cord. It can take several weeks to several months for rabies symptoms to appear.
Early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in humans and in pets who are up to date on vaccination. Any mammal can get rabies, but it is most often seen in bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes.
Animals with rabies may be aggressive, sick or unusually friendly.
Officials remind the public to take these steps to avoid contact with the disease:
- Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals, either wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Remind them to tell you if they have any unusual contact with an animal.
- Do not feed stray or wild animals. This attracts them to your home increasing the risk of transmission of disease to people and pets.
- Do not leave pet food outside as it attracts wildlife to your home.
- Wash any wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
- Be a responsible pet owner by keeping your pet’s vaccinations current. Check the Public Health Facebook page for when rabies vaccination clinics resume.
- Monitor your pet when they are outside. If your pet is involved in an altercation with a wild animal, do not get in between them. Do not touch your pet without gloves as rabies is spread through saliva. Cover your pet with a towel and contact your vet as your pet may need a booster shot.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.