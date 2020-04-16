Resources available for depression, drug abuse during pandemic

April 16, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 7:07 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - During times of needing to stay at home, depression and drug abuse may become a problem. However, there is help available.

Steve Jennings with Jefferson County Public Health appeared on 7 News This Evening Thursday to talk about resources that are available. Watch his interview with anchor Jeff Cole above.

Jefferson County Resources:

Jefferson County Crisis Hotline 24/7

(315) 782-2327 or (315) 777-9681

Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York

(315) 836-3460

NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support Line

(844) 863-9314

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273-TALK (8255)

St. Lawrence County Resources:

REACHOUT St. Lawrence County

(315) 705-2811

Lewis County Resources:

Lewis County Opportunities

(315) 376-4357

TLS (Transitional Living Services) Behavioral Health and Wellness Hotlines

Business Hours: (315) 376-5450

After Hours: (315) 405-0696

