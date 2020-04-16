Resources available for depression, drug abuse during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - During times of needing to stay at home, depression and drug abuse may become a problem. However, there is help available.
Steve Jennings with Jefferson County Public Health appeared on 7 News This Evening Thursday to talk about resources that are available. Watch his interview with anchor Jeff Cole above.
Jefferson County Resources:
Jefferson County Crisis Hotline 24/7
(315) 782-2327 or (315) 777-9681
Anchor Recovery Center of Northern New York
(315) 836-3460
NYS COVID-19 Emotional Support Line
(844) 863-9314
Suicide Prevention Lifeline
(800) 273-TALK (8255)
St. Lawrence County Resources:
REACHOUT St. Lawrence County
(315) 705-2811
Lewis County Resources:
Lewis County Opportunities
(315) 376-4357
TLS (Transitional Living Services) Behavioral Health and Wellness Hotlines
Business Hours: (315) 376-5450
After Hours: (315) 405-0696
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.