Rose “Rosie” Marie Bruce, 87, of Croghan

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose “Rosie” Marie Bruce, 87, of 9479 NYS Route 812, Croghan, died early Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, where she had been admitted on April 3rd.
Born November 24, 1932 in Croghan, NY, a daughter of Charles C. and Pearl (Lomber) Turck, she was a graduate of Fr. Leo Memorial School in Croghan.
She married Earl Robert Bruce on June 24, 1950 in St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan. Mr. Bruce died on July 23, 2002.
During her younger years, she had worked at Beaverite Products, Inc. in Beaver Falls, at AMF Products in Lowville, and as a private seamstress and babysitter in the Croghan area for many years. Other than for two years during the early 1950’s that she spent with her husband while he was working with the Corps of Engineers in Alaska, she had always resided in Croghan.
She was a life-long communicant of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and had been a member of the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary for many years. She also had been an Election Day Inspector for many years.
Rosie had a wonderful “green thumb” which was evident in her annual beautiful vegetable and flower gardens that she took pride in every year. She enjoyed canning, sewing and loved spending time with her family, and without doubt, she will be lovingly remembered for her willingness to help anyone who needed it, and especially for her many years of assisting with and organizing funeral receptions at St. Stephen’s Church.
Surviving are four children, Deborah A. (Randall) Schell, of Lowville, Joseph W. Bruce, of Castorland, Timothy J. Bruce, of Croghan, and Lesa M. Lyndaker (Eric Perigo), of Castorland; six grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Turck, of Lowville, Evelyn Turck, of Belfort, and Elaine Turck, of Croghan, and several wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her loving husband, “Bob”, she was predeceased by eight brothers, Bernard, Edward, Richard, Donald, Arthur, Robert, James, and Ralph Turck, and two sisters, Mary Ann Ritz and Therese Turck.
Due to current restrictions and guidelines associated with the Coronavirus pandemic, a graveside service will be held at a later time and will be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to either the Croghan Volunteer Fire Department, or, St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
