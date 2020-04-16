Schools closed through May 15, students will still be fed

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was one month ago that Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd announced schools would be closed and now they'll be closed for another month.
Todd says that doesn't mean the entire school year will be spent at home.
"Certainly there's nothing more that we'd like to see than seeing our kids again. We miss them, but we're going to make it work, regardless. But I wouldn't read into this one way or the other," he said.
Todd says this means schools will continue to help feed students as they stay at home.
