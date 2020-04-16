Violet R. Caird, 98

Vi is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Leona Caird, Pierrepont Manor, her daughter-in-law Christine Graves Caird, Mannsville; three grandchildren Corey (Leanne) Caird, Richmond, VA, Brian (Catherine Loper) Caird, Adams, Kimberly Caird Dumas (Art Rocque), Peru, NY; five great grandchildren Amanda, Adam, Matthew, Amelia and Mason; several cousins. She was predeceased by a son Clifford in 1991 and an Aunt Millie Barr.