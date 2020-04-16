Why are some boat launches open and others closed?

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some boat launches are open while some not. It’s part of the confused response to the state’s social-distancing orders.
Ogdensburg’s Patterson Street boat launch was closed through the weekend. Then on Tuesday, it opened.
“It feels like common sense might have prevailed on this one. We should be able to go fishing I think and still practice social distancing," said Jerry Kroeger II, owner, Jerry's Outdoor Outfitters.
Last week the state ordered launches and marinas closed. Ogdensburg city officials went to bat for boaters and anglers. The state told them public ones can stay open.
“At this time, with everything else closed down, we really wanted people to be able to get out and enjoy the river, especially if they're by themselves or in small groups with their family,” said Matthew Curatolo, Ogdensburg Parks and Recreation director.
Lisbon's town board voted to close their boat launch last week. Then they saw what happened in Ogdensburg. So they emailed the state.
“The response back that I got was that boating is considered a non-essential activity and should remain closed,” said William Nelson, Lisbon town supervisor:.
This all took place while many state Department of Environmental Conservation launches were open. But Thursday, the department closed them to all recreational boating.
This is just one example of the confusion created among local officials by the COVID-19 response. It happens because daily they're sifting through orders from the governor, guidance from the county and state health departments, and the federal government.
The New York Power Authority says it is following state DEC guidelines when it comes to boat launches. It said docks won’t be installed at their launches for that reason. But the launches remain accessible for emergency responders.
