Athlete of the Week: Aidan Macauley

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) -This week, we honor a basketball player from Lowville, who’s been a big part of his team’s success.
Junior Aidan Macauley averaged 16 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game this season. He also contributed to the Red Raiders run to the state championship game in 2019.
Aidan is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 17, 2020. To see a little of Aidan in action, and hear from him, click on the picture above this post to watch Mel Busler’s report.
