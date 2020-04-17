Christopher Lee Sharrow “Tehonerahtathe”, 46, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Christopher Lee Sharrow “Tehonerahtathe”, 46, suddenly passed away early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at his home.
Tehonerhathathe first married Margaret Cajigas in September 1997, they were blessed with a daughter, Kashia Lee. After their marriage ended, he married Rhonda Dufoe. They welcomed two sons, Tehonietathe and Iawentanawen into their family.
Tehonerhathathe worked at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino in various departments until becoming medically disabled. He took great enjoyment in all types of cars and building model and RC cars. He loved to reminisce, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and was always the one to bring “life” into a room when he entered. He will be fondly remembered by his sisters as their protector and biggest antagonizer.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Sharrow of Racquette Point; his father and stepmother, Gabriel and Owisokon Sharrow of Kahnawake; his children, Kashia Lee, Tehonietathe, Iawentanawen, and Emily Sharrow; his sisters, Kanietahawi Sharrow (Brent Herne), Katsitsoronkwas Sharrow (Thunder Anderson), Kawisiiostha Sharrow, Karonioktha Sharrow (Robert Delormier), and Katsitsiakatsthe Sharrow; his brother, Kanentoton Lahache (Lacey Diabo); his chosen brother, Gary General; his dear friend, John Bero; and many nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kanentiioh Lahache.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19, all services will be held privately for immediate family with the Donaldson Funeral Home. Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
