COVID-19 Friday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country hospitals have been hard-hit by financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Lawrence Health System, Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center all announced furloughs and pay cuts at their facilities on Friday.
All together, around 1,000 workers have been placed on unpaid leave.
The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce announced it’s temporarily laying off 3 full-time employees and the chamber’s leader will only work 2 days a week.
The total number of people with COVID-19 rose again Friday. There are now 166 cases in the tri-county region.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department said 2 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected county residents to 106.
Jefferson County Public Health Service also reported 2 new cases Friday, which brings the total number of cases to 50.
Lewis County saw no new cases and the total there remains at 10.
New York's new mask mandate kicks in at 8 p.m. Friday. We checked into the the dos and don'ts when it comes to using a face mask.
Some north country lawmakers are urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to consider relaxing restrictions sooner in parts of the state that have had relatively few COVID-19 cases.
The governor said getting the state’s economy reopened is a balancing act that will require widespread COVID-19 testing and an influx of cash from the federal government.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith also drafted a letter to Governor Cuomo, urging him to begin easing restrictions on businesses in upstate New York.
As economies are brought to a standstill, it has brought out protests in other areas of the country. Now one is coming to the north country.
Jefferson County’s administrator is “very concerned” about the county receiving emergency funding to cope with the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s confusion about whether golf may again be played in New York state.
In an effort to assist local food pantries during their COVID-19 response, music artists are lending their voices during a one-hour televised event in “Singing for their Supper.”
Clayton’s town and village historian is looking for help documenting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.